BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ V8 Update

Two years ago we shared a unique BMW E36 built by Alek Projekt in Poland. The car had previously been powered by a turbocharged 2.8 L M5xB28 inline-six making 700 hp and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That was eventually swapped for a twin-turbo Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making 730 hp and 928 Nm (684 lb-ft) of torque on E85 fuel. Since our article the V8 received a custom intake manfiold, MaxxECU, and two 57 mm turbochargers based on a Holset HX35 built by Radka Turbo. The V8 is now making 886 hp and 972 Nm (716 lb-ft) of torque on E85 and 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost.

Source: Alek Projekt FB page