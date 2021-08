Last month Joe Bristow took his Golf Mk3 called Golvo on the dyno. While there the turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo inline-five made 824 horsepower and is paired with a Quaife QKE45Z AWD sequential transmission and 4Motion AWD drivetrain. Joe recently traveled to Santa Pod Raceway to test the Golvo and set a new personal best of 9.386 sec at 154.22 mph.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf