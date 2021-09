Earlier this year we shared Przemysław Komar’s wild Evo 8 race car making 1,641 horsepower and 2,004 Nm (1,478 lb-ft) of torque from a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8. Przemysław recently put that power to good use. He set a new personal best of 7.910 sec at 285.94 km/h (177.67 mph) at the Grand Prix drag event in Poland.

Source: EVO VIII V8 FB page and Niemcewicz Racing via Piotr