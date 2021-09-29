2006 Subaru Impreza with a Twin-Turbo EG33 Flat-Six at the Track

Two years ago we shared Evan Richardson’s 2006 Subaru Impreza built on his channel EazyOnCars. Evan replaced the factory powertrain with a twin-turbo 3.3 L Subaru EG33 flat-six, 2006 WRX transmission, and 2006 WRX rear differential. Since completing the project Evan has been enjoying the fruits of this labor. Watch him race around Waterford Hills Road Racing track in Independence Township, Michigan. You can also view more photos of the project in the build thread

Source: EazyOnCars and @eazy_on_cars

