Brintech Customs is a company in Sydney, Australia specializing in BMW engine swaps. We previously shared their S65 powered 130i and their S85 V10 powered M3 E46 projects. This time around they are swapping the N54 inline-six in a BMW 1M with a S65 V8. The two videos below show how they performed the swap along with a dyno tune and test drive.

Source: Brintech Customs