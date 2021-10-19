1989 Mustang with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six Update

It has been two years since Jason Waye from Tuff Mounts started work on their 1989 Mustang “FOXSAKE” project. Since then they completed replacing the factory 2.3 L inline-four with a turbocharged Barra (FG) inline-six using their swap kit. The motor was paired with a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch as Tuff Mounts starts the engine for the first time or watch the full build series. We can’t wait to see what the Mustang does at drag strip.

Source: Tuff Mounts and Tuff Mounts FB page