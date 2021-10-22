1996 Crown Victoria with a 460 ci V8 Update 3

Doyle Thomason is back with an update on his 1996 Crown Victoria project. In the previous update he installed the driveshaft connecting the 460 ci big-block V8 and C6 automatic transmission to the factory 8.8-inch rear end.

Now that the car was running, it still needed a few more parts before it could be driven reliably. So Doyle installed a transmission kick down cable and MSD 6A Super HEI. He also replaced the cast iron intake for a dual plane intake.

With the powertrain running pretty good he turned his focus to the exterior. The body was cleaned and covered in a unique Zebra-like pattern giving rise to the project’s new name “Acid Zebra”. Then it was off to the project’s first car show where the new livery was sure to gain attention.

After the car show Doyle decided to get back to work on upgrading the car. In went a GM tilt steering column with a custom steering shaft and a Painless Wiring harness.

Doyle is now prepping the car for the winter. Some of the planned upgrades include new brakes, exhaust system, self-learning EFI, and 150 shot nitrous system. He also wants to fabricate a custom front and rear bumper.