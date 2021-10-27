AWD Golf with a Turbo VR6 Goes 8.0 sec

During the summer TTK Turbotechnik Konne traveled to Zerbst, Germany with their AWD Mk2 Golf race car and went 8.79 sec at 279 km/h (173 mph). Several months later they traveled to Zerbst, Germany where they set a personal best of 8.05 sec at 294.05 km/h. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1247 horsepower on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. The engine features forged internals, Aviaid dry sump system, and Garrett GTX55 turbocharger. A Quaife QKE6V five-speed sequential transmission and 4Motion drivetrain sends power to four Hoosier slicks.

Another video of the car at Lausitzring in Klettwitz, Germany making several passes. The best being 8.6 sec at 286 km/h (177 mph).

Source: Fotopj and Turboscheune Test & Tune