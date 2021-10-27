AWD Golf with a Turbo VR6 Goes 8.0 sec

Turbotechnik Konne's Golf Mk2 with a turbo VR6

During the summer TTK Turbotechnik Konne traveled to Zerbst, Germany with their AWD Mk2 Golf race car and went 8.79 sec at 279 km/h (173 mph). Several months later they traveled to Zerbst, Germany where they set a personal best of 8.05 sec at 294.05 km/h. The car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1247 horsepower on 2 bar (29 psi) of boost. The engine features forged internals, Aviaid dry sump system, and Garrett GTX55 turbocharger. A Quaife QKE6V five-speed sequential transmission and 4Motion drivetrain sends power to four Hoosier slicks.

Turbotechnik Konne's Golf Mk2 with a turbo VR6

Turbotechnik Konne's Golf Mk2 with a turbo VR6

Another video of the car at Lausitzring in Klettwitz, Germany making several passes. The best being 8.6 sec at 286 km/h (177 mph).

Source: Fotopj and Turboscheune Test & Tune

