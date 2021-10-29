Red Stauffer Goes 252 mph in a 2JZ-Powered Datsun 240Z at Bonnevillle

Earlier this year we shared a Datsun 240Z race car with a 2JZ-GTE inline-six for sale on Bring a Trailer. When the auction was over, the car ended up in the hands of Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance. Soon after Jay and his friends Red Stauffer and Mark Conte along with White Goose Bar Racing attended World Finals at Bonneville Salt Flats. While there Red set a new record in the 240Z for the F/BGMS class with an averaged speed of 244.638 mph. The first run went 252.482 mph and the second run went 236.794 mph.

Source: REALSTREETPERFTV