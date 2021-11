Dan Michl from Michl Motorsport competes in European hillclimb with his Lotus Elise race car. The 750 kg (1,635 lb) car features a carbon fiber body and Hartley V8 making 430-450 horsepower. The Hartley V8 is made using two Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle heads on a custom block. You can view photos of the engine in our previous article. The video below shows Dan racing Osnabrueck Bergrennen in Germany and Ilirska-Bistrica in Slovenia.

Source: Hillclimb Monsters