Toyota MR2 with a 2.5 L Honda K24

Eric Hux from Hux Racing owns a unique 1993 Toyota MR2. The car was powered by a 2.4 L K20/K24 inline-four sitting on Hux Racing’s mounts. The motor made 286 hp and 206 lb-ft of torque. Earlier this year Eric upgraded to a 4Piston K24-K400 inline-four. The new 2.5 L inline-four features LA Sleeve iron sleeves, 4Piston billet steel rods, 4Piston/Wiseco lightweight forged pistons, 4Piston Pro 163 ported head (385 cfm), 4Piston RR4 billet camshafts, Skunk2 Ultra Race intake, 96 mm throttle body, and ASP exhaust header. The combo made 337 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque with E90 fuel and 14:1 compression. Listen to the naturally aspirated motor on the dyno.

