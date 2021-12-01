2011 Raptor with a Custom 1979 Bronco Body

Sweet Brothers Restomods specializes on installing classic Ford bodies on a modern chassis. Their newest project starts with a salvaged 2011 Ford SVT Raptor chassis and powertrain. They upgraded the 6.2 L Boss V8 with a Roush Phase 1 supercharger making around 525 horsepower. Power is sent through a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, dual-range transfer case, torsen front differential, and 9.75-inch rear axle with electronic locking differential. Over that they installed a custom four-door body built using 1979 Bronco and 1979 F-250 parts. The front doors were lengthened and they added a removable hardtop. Everything was coated in red/white paint and accented by a chrome bull bar. The Raptor’s Fox Racing shocks and 13.7-inch disc brakes are covered by a set of chrome 17-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 tires (315/70). The Bronco sold on Bring a Trailer for $196,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer