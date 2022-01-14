Honda CBR1000F Motorcycle with a Turbo K24 Inline-Four

Last year we shared a first-gen Civic with a turbocharged K24 being built by Ben Robertson at SNAIL TV in Australia. This is not his only turbocharged K-series vehicle. Ben is also building a Honda CBR1000F Hurricane motorcycle with a turbocharged K24 inline-four. The goal is to make 1,000 horsepower with a Garrett GT47 turbocharger and send it to the rear wheel through a shaft-drive. There is still plenty of work before the motorcycle sees the drag strip. Follow the progress @snail_tvoz or on his channel.

Source: @snail_tvoz via Jalopnik