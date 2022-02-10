Mazda RX-7 with a 26B Four-Rotor

We’ve shared several four-rotor vehicles. The Curran Brothers built a quad-turbo RX-2 dragster. Or how about a Cosmo with a 26B four-rotor. Todd Budde even built a twin-turbo AWD RX-7. However we’ve never shared a first generation RX-7 with a four-rotor. This car was built by a father and son from South Africa. The only other details provided is the motor produces 350 kW (469 hp) and is paired with a BMW M3 manual transmission. If anyone knows more about the car please leave a comment. Otherwise enjoy the video.

Source: Cars.co.za