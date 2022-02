Last year Ford Performance debuted their 1978 Ford F-100 Eluminator concept at SEMA. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop custom chassis with 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition suspension, brakes, and electric motors. The electric powertrain produces 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque. Ford’s Director of Future Electric Vehicles Dave Pericak visited Jay Leno’s Garage to show off the truck.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage