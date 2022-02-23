2004 Infiniti G35 with a 6.0L LQ4 V8

Siegfried Peters’s company Fisch Racing Tech built two drift cars to test and exhibit their products. Earlier this year we shared their 1UZ powered Lexus IS300. This time around we cover their 2004 Infiniti G35.

Siegfried replaced the factory 3.5 L VQ35DE V6 with a 6.0 L LQ4 V8 making 380 horsepower to the wheels. The motor sits on LOJ Conversion mounts and features a Comp camshaft, upgraded lifters and springs, CNC-ported heads, and Speartech wiring harness and ECU. A set of stainless steel longtube headers fed into a custom Fisch Racing Tech exhaust.

Fisch Racing Tech specializes in Nissan CD009 bellhousings. So the V8 uses their LS-to-CD009 bellhousing to mount a CD009 six-speed manual transmission. It also features an ACT HD/Race Sprung 6-pad clutch and a LOJ Conversions crossmember.

To improve handling Siegfried chose TF Stance XR1 adjustable coilovers. Those were paired with subframe and differential solid bushings and GK Tech knuckles for increased steering angle. The car rides on a set of Kansai KNP wheels covering Brembo four-caliper front brakes and dual Wilwood calipers in back.

The interior features Buddy Club racing seats and a Sparco 350 mm steering wheel. Next to the shifter is a Fisch Racing Tech hydraulic handbrake.

Siegfried Peters and Fisch Racing Tech put a lot of work into the car. And after looking at the photos it seems to be worth it.