Geert Geerts built this BMW E36 wagon several years ago at his company GNG Motorsport to race at the track. It is powered by a 3.2 L S54B32 inline-six producing 407 horsepower on 102 octane fuel. The motor is paired with a seven-speed DCT and 4.45 rear differential. The car visited TT Circuit Assen in Assen, Netherlands for some lap time. Listen to the engine scream as it travels around the 4.5 km (2.8 mi) course.

Source: GNG Motorsport