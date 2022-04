Nathan Dobson and his unique Austin Mini visited Santa Pod Raceway and made several 9-second passes. The car was built on a custom chassis by Nathan at his company Garage26. It is powered by a twin-turbo 441 ci Chevy V8 capable of 800 horsepower on 13 psi of boost. It is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch Nathan race below or view more photos in our previous article.

Source: Mk1Kieran