1991 Mustang with a Turbo Honda K24

Alex Tremblay is a fabricator at KMP Speed Shop in St-Hubert, QC, Canada. When his 1991 Foxbody Mustang needed an engine, he went with a turbocharged Honda K24A2 inline-four. The motor features Manley forged rods, Supertech valve springs, PSR S372 twin scroll turbocharger, and Ecumaster ECU. KMP Speed Shop made a custom adapter plate and flywheel to mount the K24 to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission. The rest of the drivetrain features a Ford 8.8-inch rear end and Bear’s Performance axles. The Mustang rides on QA1 coilovers with Bogart wheels and Hoosier slicks. Make sure to view KMP Speed Shop’s other wild project, a Lexus IS300 with a turbo K20.

Source: KMP Speed Shop FB page and photos by @guillaumedilh_2jz