Fiat 126p with a Turbo Subaru EJ22 Update

Earlier this year we shared a unique Fiat 126p being built by JDM Serwis in Wisła, Poland. The company swapped the factory powertrain for a turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ22 flat-four and five-speed manual transaxle from a Škoda 130. Since our last article they installed the alternator, custom exhaust, digital dash, rear springs, and piping. They celebrated the project being 98% complete with a few engine revs outside. Since it still needs to be tuned, they kept it below 4,000 rpm. You can view more photos and follow the progress on the project’s FB page

Source: Turbo Żaba Fiat 126 FB page