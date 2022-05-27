16Vampir Golf with 1300 hp Turbo Inline-Four

It’s been more than two years since we saw the 16Vampir Golf drag race. It recently attended the Zerbst quarter-mile event in Germany. While there it had several 8-second runs with the best being a 8.4 sec at 271 km/h (168 mph). The Golf is able to achieve this in part thanks to a turbocharged 2.0 L VW 16v inline-four producing 1300+ horsepower from a large Garrett turbocharger. It also benefits from a built 01E transmission with a dogbox gearset and upgraded 4Motion drivetrain.

Source: Boba Motoring FB page and Fotopj