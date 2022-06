Last year Grant Parker from GP Turbos attended Doorslammers at Santa Pod Raceway with his Golf Mk1 and went 10.65 sec at 128 mph. Grant returned for Doorslammers this year and went 9.556 sec at 140.7 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L 20v inline-five with forged internals, upgraded camshafts, and GP Turbos GTX4042 turbocharger. VeeDubRacing reports the engine is making 800+ horsepower.

Source: VeeDubRacing