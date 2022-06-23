AWD Golf with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five Goes 8.94 sec

Earlier this year Joe Bristow came close to reaching the 8’s in his “Golvo” VW Golf. He returned to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2022 and achieved his goal while also winning the six-cylinder class. His quickest run was a 8.94 sect at 158 mph. The Golvo is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo Volvo inline-five making around 900 horsepower on 3 bar (43.5 psi) of boost. The motor is paired with a Quaife QKE45Z sequential transmission and Quaife differentials.

Source: Volvo T5 Golf and VeeDubRacing