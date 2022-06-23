Skip to content

AWD Golf with a Turbo Volvo Inline-Five Goes 8.94 sec

  • Golf

AWD Golf Mk3 with a Volvo turbo inline-five

Earlier this year Joe Bristow came close to reaching the 8’s in his “Golvo” VW Golf. He returned to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2022 and achieved his goal while also winning the six-cylinder class. His quickest run was a 8.94 sect at 158 mph. The Golvo is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L Volvo Volvo inline-five making around 900 horsepower on 3 bar (43.5 psi) of boost. The motor is paired with a Quaife QKE45Z sequential transmission and Quaife differentials.

AWD Golf Mk3 with a Volvo turbo inline-five

AWD Golf Mk3 with a Volvo turbo inline-five

Source: Volvo T5 Golf and VeeDubRacing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.