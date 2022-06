Last year we shared Eric Hux’s 1993 Toyota MR2 built at his company Hux Racing. Sitting in back of the car is a 2.5 L K24-K400 built by 4Piston making 337 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque on E90 fuel. Eric recently took the MR2 to the drag strip for testing 60-foot and 330-foot. While there he went 11.3 sec in the quarter-mile.

Source: Hux Racing