BimmerWorld’s BMW E36 with a Twin-Turbo P63 V8 Races Pikes Peak

Last year BimmerWorld installed a twin-turbo 4.4 L P63 V8 built and tuned by Roush Engines into their “Bergsteiger” BMW E36 race car. The new motor produced 1,110 hp and 1,038 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. This helped the team achieve a time of 06:47.509 at Pikes Peak 2021. BimmerWorld had high hopes for the next year with continued work to improve the car. At the 100th running of Pikes Peak (2022) competitors saw perfect weather for practice. Unfortunately race day greeted everyone with rain and fog. BimmerWorld still did a great job of managing the conditions with a time of 11:09.246 making them 2nd in the Open Class and 11th overall.

This video below is from 2021 when the conditions were more favorable.

