Earlier this year we shared a wild 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse built by James at Speed Farm Garage. James converted the car from FWD to RWD by installing a 3.8 L 6G75 V6 and six-speed manual transmission in the back. You can view the project’s progress in the build thread. James recently took the Eclipse to the track for testing. You can watch how it went in the video below.

This is a interview James gave to Car-Addiction earlier this year.

Source: Car-Addiction and Speed Farm Performance