Mazda 323 with a 26B four-rotor

Rodmard Khoey’s Mazda 323 was powered by a supercharged 13B two-rotor installed by Pulse Performance Race Engineering (PPRE) in Wanganui, New Zealand. The car returned to PPRE where it received one of their 2.6 L 26B peripheral ported four-rotor. The naturally aspirated motor sits under a hood modified by Restorations Unlimited in Whanganui, New Zealand. PPRE also installed a Liberty TKX five-speed manual transmission, larger front brakes, and a roll cage.

Source: PPRE FB page and Restorations Unlimited