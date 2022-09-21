Alek Projekt’s Twin-Turbo 1UZ-Powered BMW E36 Makes 1,000 hp

Alek Projekt’s BMW E36 is a beast. In our previous article the car received a built Toyota 1UZ V8 after the previous one failed. The new motor features forged rods, modified stock pistons (9.4:1 compression), Bosch 2200 cc injectors, and Dr Turbo Holset HX40 turbochargers. On top sits a pair of ported heads with BC valve springs, custom 276 camshafts, and Alek Projekt custom intake manifold. The engine also features a nitrous shot from 3,500-4,900 rpm. All told it produced 1000 hp at 6866 rpm and 1100 Nm (811 lb-ft) at 5759 rpm on 1.6 bar and E85 fuel.

Source: Alek Projekt FB page