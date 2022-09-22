1966 Austin Mini with a Honda B16 Update

Sep Sadeghi’s 1966 Austin Mini is powered by a 1.6 L B16A2 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a 2000 Civic Si. Both sit on a MiniTec MTB1 tubular subframe and under their fiberglass front. Sep recently installed a Hondata ECU after the previous one was damaged. After that it was off to Turbo Joe Tuned for a dyno tune. While there the motor made 169 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque to the hubs. Scroll through the embedded Instagram post for a video of the dyno run. You can also view more photos and details on Sep’s Mini here.

