1966 Austin Mini with a Honda B16 Update

Sep Sadeghi’s 1966 Austin Mini is powered by a 1.6 L B16A2 inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a 2000 Civic Si. Both sit on a MiniTec MTB1 tubular subframe and under their fiberglass front. Sep recently installed a Hondata ECU after the previous one was damaged. After that it was off to Turbo Joe Tuned for a dyno tune. While there the motor made 169 hp and 116 lb-ft of torque to the hubs. Scroll through the embedded Instagram post for a video of the dyno run. You can also view more photos and details on Sep’s Mini here.
Be sure to check over MiniTec’s work so you don’t end up in the trees like I did.
Buzz, I would like to hear more about your experience with MiniTec as I have thought about doing one of these conversions