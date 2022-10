Eric Hux has been on a mission to go 10’s in his 1993 Toyota MR2. He built the car at his company Hux Racing with a naturally aspirated 4Piston 2.5 L K24-K400 inline-four and Toyota E153 transmission. The motor makes 320 horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel. Earlier this year Eric went 11.3 sec. After making some changes he returned to the track and achieved his goal of 10.787 sec at 127.17 mph on 225 radial tires. Watch all the runs in the video below.

Source: Hux Racing and Hux Racing FB page