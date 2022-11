BC Bawaria Creation’s BMW E36 wagon visited SynekTune Hamownia for a tune by KMS Engine. While there the 5.0 L S85B50 V10 produced 502 horsepower and 494 Nm (364 lb-ft) of torque. Unfortunately the V10 did not make more power than the last dyno visit. The issue this time was lack of fuel delivery over 7,500 rpm. Hopefully this will be fixed and we can hear the motor reach its full potential.

Source: KMS Engine FB page and BC Bawaria Creation FB page via Piotr