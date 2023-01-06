1966 Jeep Wrangler with a 345 ci Hemi V8

This Jeep “CJ66” starts with a 1966 Jeep CJ Universal Tuxedo Park body on a Wrangler TJ frame. It rides on a 2-inch lift with Jeep Performance Parts 17-inch beadlock wheels holding BFG 35-inch tires. A two-way air system allows the driver to increase or decrease air pressure in the tires. In the engine bay sits a 345 ci Hemi V8 crate motor producing 383 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. The V8 is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and Dana 44 axles in front and rear. They coated the body in Copper Canyon paint and installed Wrangler JK Rubicon bumpers, Jeep Performance Parts skid plate, and 2-inch cropped windshield.

Source: Stellantis media and Stellantis media