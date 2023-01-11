Nissan Patrol with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Saeed Bin Suloom enjoys building Nissan Patrol SUVs into unique vehicles. We previously shared his twin-turbo V10 Patrol and his twin-charged 6×6 Patrol. Today we share his “HellPatrol” project.

Saeed would task Formula Performance Center again for building the project. They started with a Nissan Patrol Y61 and installed a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. The motor features longtube headers, aftermarket pulley kit, and MaxxECU Pro ECU. This enables it to make 840 horsepower.

The SUV is currently being converted from RWD to 4WD. The drivetrain is being assembled with an upgraded Patrol automatic transmission, transfer case, and differentials with 3.90 gears. It should be able to handle 1,000+ horsepower.

Keeping the power under control is a set of custom Ceika six-piston brakes. The Patrol rides on modified JRZ adjustable coilovers and Raceline forged carbon 20×10 wheels with Nitto N555 tires (305/50-R20).

Carbon fiber is used throughout the vehicle. The main cabin and quarter panels are made from 6K weave carbon fiber. The rest of the panels are made from 7K forged carbon fiber. The interior also saw carbon fiber weave on the dash and other parts made from yellow forged carbon fiber.