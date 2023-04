Brendon De Ruyter from Auto Perfection owns a unique 1983 Toyota Celica powered by a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. In our previous article the motor made 1012 hp on 40 psi of boost. The Celica recently returned to the dyno where it made 1130 hp on more boost. Brendon backs that level of power with a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. Watch the car get detailed before screaming on the hub dyno.

Source: Auto Perfection