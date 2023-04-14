Lexus IS300 with a 1JZ-GTE

Fisch Racing Tech specializes in Nissan CD009 adapters. Because of that they have several development vehicles such as their Infiniti G35 with a LQ4 V8. Another of their development cars is a Lexus IS300 that was previously powered by a 1UZ-FE V8. It is now powered by a turbocharged 1JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six making 500 hp on 25 psi of boost. The motor features BC Stage 2 camshafts, Spectrum Motorsports Solutions 53 mm turbocharger, ID 1050 cc injectors, and MaxxECU standalone ECU. Their bellhousing adapter bolts the 1JZ to a Nissan CD009 six-speed manual transmission with a six-puck clutch. Watch Marcus Vandenberg from Roads Untraveled test drive the car in the video below.

Source: Roads Untraveled