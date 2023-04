Auto Perfection 1983 Toyota Celica is powered by a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. The company recently increased the engine’s output to 1130 hp and wanted to see what it would do at the track. So the team packed up the car and visited Willowbank Raceway. While there the team set a personal best quarter-mile with a 8.234 sec at 168.85 mph. Watch the 8-second run in the video below.

Source: Auto Perfection