Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance is back with another engine teardown. This time he is disassembling a 2JZ inline-six from a Datsun 240Z that went 252 mph at Bonneville. Before the teardown Jay explains the engine was built by someone else and ran without a water pump after losing the accessory belt. So there is an expectation that there will be some damage. Watch Jay teardown the engine and show all the issues hidden inside.

Source: Real Street Performance