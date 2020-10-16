Don Groff’s Custom Toyota V12 Makes 810 hp on Dyno – Update 12

Don Groff’s amazing F1 hot rod stopped by Nth Moto for a dyno tune. It’s been two years since we last heard Don’s custom twin-turbo V12 made with two Toyota 1JZ inline-six heads. While on the dyno the motor produced 810 horsepower and 699 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel and 17.5 psi of boost. Listen to the unique motor scream in the video below.
Source: Nth Moto
Project Articles
For more details and photos please view the articles below.
|Article Link
|Publish Date
|Update 12 - engine on dyno
|October 16, 2020
|Update 11 - engine running
|June 25, 2018
|Update 10 - first engine startup
|December 29, 2017
|Update 9
|October 25, 2017
|Update 8
|August 11, 2017
|Update 7
|January 17, 2017
|Update 6
|July 8, 2016
|Update 5
|February 15, 2016
|Update 4
|September 27, 2015
|Update 3
|April 3, 2015
|Update 2
|January 23, 2015
|Update 1
|December 11, 2014
|Original Article
|February 19, 2014