Don Groff’s Custom Toyota V12 Makes 810 hp on Dyno – Update 12

Don Groff's custom F1 hot rod with a custom V12 from two Toyota 1JZ motors

Don Groff’s amazing F1 hot rod stopped by Nth Moto for a dyno tune. It’s been two years since we last heard Don’s custom twin-turbo V12 made with two Toyota 1JZ inline-six heads. While on the dyno the motor produced 810 horsepower and 699 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel and 17.5 psi of boost. Listen to the unique motor scream in the video below.

Source: Nth Moto

Project Articles
For more details and photos please view the articles below.

Article LinkPublish Date
Update 12 - engine on dynoOctober 16, 2020
Update 11 - engine runningJune 25, 2018
Update 10 - first engine startupDecember 29, 2017
Update 9October 25, 2017
Update 8August 11, 2017
Update 7January 17, 2017
Update 6July 8, 2016
Update 5February 15, 2016
Update 4September 27, 2015
Update 3April 3, 2015
Update 2January 23, 2015
Update 1December 11, 2014
Original ArticleFebruary 19, 2014

