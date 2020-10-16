Don Groff’s Custom Toyota V12 Makes 810 hp on Dyno – Update 12

Don Groff’s amazing F1 hot rod stopped by Nth Moto for a dyno tune. It’s been two years since we last heard Don’s custom twin-turbo V12 made with two Toyota 1JZ inline-six heads. While on the dyno the motor produced 810 horsepower and 699 lb-ft of torque on E85 fuel and 17.5 psi of boost. Listen to the unique motor scream in the video below.

Source: Nth Moto

