Vidar Jødahl and his BMW E30 with a 2JZ-GTE Goes 8.85 sec

Vidar Jødahl proves his Buldre Racingteam BMW E30 M3 can do anything. Whether it’s drifting on snow, racing around Nürburgring, or going 212 mph on a frozen lake, his E30 M3 can take it on. Vidar recently set out for Gardermoen Raceway in Gardermoen, Norway for some drag racing. While there he had a couple of 8-second runs with the best being a 8.85 sec. The car is powered by a 2JZ-GTE inline-six capable of 1300+ hp, Sellholm MPG sequential gearbox, and E34 M5 rear end.

Source: Vidar Jødahl FB page and Buldre Racingteam FB page